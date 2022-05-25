While posthumously celebrating the 50th birthday of the Notorious B.I.G., Diddy participated in TIDAL’s Twitter Spaces convo about the King Of New York, where he shared some of his most memorable experiences with the late Brooklyn legend. One memory that has raised eyebrows, especially during the country’s opiate epidemic, is Diddy telling the story of when he and Biggie first tried Ecstacy on the set of the “Hypnotize” video.

During the TIDAL convo, Diddy said, “Ah man, the video was fun.” He continued: “That was like the first time we both tried ecstasy. I mean, it was an experience, you know what I’m saying? Ayo, Biggie’s 50. Check this out, we have nothing to hide. That was a long time ago… it was the first time. It was just a little nibble, it was all right. It was a little nibble. But we was in extra high, high spirits. Yeah, this breaking news and s**t. F**k it. On his 50th birthday, I wanna let y’all know that.”

Hear the entire convo below.

Advertisement