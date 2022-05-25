Cash Money singer, Jacquees is back with a new single and music video entitled “Say Yea.” Ready for the warmer months of this summer, Jacquees flows over a sexy and slow beat towards a climactic chorus produced by XL Eagle.

“I could put you on, that’s a guarantee. Leave that n*gga alone, and come f*ck with me. Now, I ain’t saying that I’m Mr. Right, but right now, I know what’s missing in your life.”

“Say Yea” follows up Jacquees’ last release in 2021 “Not Jus Anybody” featuring Future amassing over 2 million views to date.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Jacquees ‘Body-Slammed’ Man After He Assaulted Dreezy

The R&B legend Keith Sweat appears for a surprise cameo in the video that bridges the gap between 80’s and current R&B genres. Jacquees gushed in an social media post, “SAY YEA really a movie! 🎥🔥 Major s/o to the legendary @keithsweat my OG! Lol he left me hangin doe 🤣😭.”

As Jacquees’ hits the road this summer fans can catch him at one of his upcoming performances below.

May 25 East Point, GA Wine Down (Outdoor City of East Point Event)

May 30 Charlotte, NC Western Tavern (Walk Thru)

June 4 Hampton, VA TBA

June 11 Minneapolis, MN Gold Room

June 25 Chicago, IL UIC Forum

July 2 New Orleans, LA Memorial Convention Center (Essence Festival)

July 9 Houston, TX Radio Event

Get into “Say Yea” the hot new single and video from Jacquees below. Share your comments on social media with us.