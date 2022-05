Rock the Bells, the global lifestyle brand dedicated to Hip-Hop created by LL COOL J, has officially launched its highly anticipated Drip Collection.

The Rock The Bells x Roots Varsity jacket, as well as sweatpants, a hoodie, and a t-shirt, are all part of the Drip Collection. This series is priced between $628 and $95. The purpose of this drop is to continue to enhance streetwear in a way that pays homage to hip-hop’s roots.

You can see the collection below and purchase here.

