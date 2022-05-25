Moneybagg Yo is back in his music bag. Last week the Memphis veteran dropped a visual for “Rocky Road” with Kodak Black, and he’s still going. On May 24, Moneybagg Yo shared a visual snippet of a new song that will drop this Friday.

When Yo dropped “Rocky Road,” it was his first single release since his 2021 A Gangsta’s Pain album.

A Gangsta’s Pain earned Moneybagg Yo’s first-ever No. 1 album, with 110,000 equivalent album units, including 106,000 in streaming equivalent album units (147.4 million on-demand streams of the tracks) and 4,000 in album sales under 1,000 in track equivalent album units.

Monaybagg Yo is back in that mode. In the video snippet, the “Wockesha” rapper appeared excited about the new music. It’s unclear if he’s planning on dropping a new project, but he’s back in the booth and ready to flood the airwaves. Who knows the name of the song releasing on Friday? Until then, jam “Rocky Road” below.