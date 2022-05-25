A new Barbie doll is being made in the likeness of transgender actress Laverne Cox.

Mattel said Wednesday it worked directly with Cox to create a Barbie that fit in closely with her style.

The limited-edition Tribute Barbie comes with a red gown, heeled boots, a metallic bodysuit and silver earrings, and will be available Tuesday at Amazon, Walmart, Target and MattelCreations.com for $39.99..

In a statement, Cox said it’s been a dream of hers for years to work with Barbie to create her own doll so that fans can have the opportunity to add a Barbie modeled after a transgender person to their collection.

“It’s been a dream for years to work with Barbie to create my own doll. I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

Also included the Barbie Tribute Collection are bridal dress designer Vera Wang wearing a black one-piece outfit modeled after her Spring 2017 collection. Comedian and star of the 1950s television show I Love Lucy, Lucille Ball and Queen Elizabeth II.

In honor of Cox’s Barbie doll, Mattel will make a donation in her name to the nonprofit TransFamilySOS.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, in a statement.

