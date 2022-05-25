Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The identity of the shooter was confirmed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the New York Daily News, Abbott was a resident of the city, which holds 15,000 residents 80 miles outside of San Antonio.

Before heading to Robb Elementary, Ramos shot his own grandmother at home. Ramos was killed during a gunfight at the scene. Two officers received minor injuries in the gunfight.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined.