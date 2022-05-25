Yesterday (May 24), a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and went on a killing spree. The Texas shooter identified as 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire killing 21 people, including 19 kids. The mass shooting left the Hip-Hop community devastated.
Artists of the genre took it to Twitter to share their reactions. Offset, the Atlanta rapper who is a father of five, said that the victims are in his prayers.
Fellow ATLien, super producer Metro Boomin’ also left the victims in his prayer.
The Buffalo rapper of the Griselda label, Westside Gunn, who is also a father chimed in.
Houston rapper Trae The Truth, who is accustomed to giving back, offered to cover some of the funeral cost for the victims.
The Virginia female rap legend Missy Elliot, said she is not only praying for the victims, but she also wants “peace restored.”
According to Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, the shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School at about 11:30 a.m. after abandoning his vehicle, and it is believed police killed him.
The shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn. In 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were children between six and seven years old, and six were adult staff members.