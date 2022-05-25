The Hip-Hop Community Reacts to the Deadly School Shooting in Texas

Yesterday (May 24), a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and went on a killing spree. The Texas shooter identified as 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos opened fire killing 21 people, including 19 kids. The mass shooting left the Hip-Hop community devastated.

Artists of the genre took it to Twitter to share their reactions. Offset, the Atlanta rapper who is a father of five, said that the victims are in his prayers.

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

Fellow ATLien, super producer Metro Boomin’ also left the victims in his prayer.

No parent should ever have to bury their child. Praying 🙏🏾💔 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 25, 2022

The Buffalo rapper of the Griselda label, Westside Gunn, who is also a father chimed in.

GRISELDA FOR THE CHILDREN!!!

MICHELLE FOR THE BABIES!!!



This is a Sad Sad day — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) May 24, 2022

Houston rapper Trae The Truth, who is accustomed to giving back, offered to cover some of the funeral cost for the victims.

🙏🏿💔 This Aint Right… Lets Step Up To Assist Them… #Texas https://t.co/8dsjv3eXNt — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) May 25, 2022

The Virginia female rap legend Missy Elliot, said she is not only praying for the victims, but she also wants “peace restored.”

We living in some TRYING TIMES… It’s Heavy…😞I am praying for everyone that is struggling MENTALLY/FINANCIALLY/PHYSICALLY that some PEACE be RESTORED! So many in the world is dealing with pain & I don’t have the answers but I send you LOVE virtually💜🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 25, 2022

According to Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, the shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School at about 11:30 a.m. after abandoning his vehicle, and it is believed police killed him.

The shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn. In 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people. Twenty of the victims were children between six and seven years old, and six were adult staff members.