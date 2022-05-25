UNINTERRUPTED, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Sports Emmy-winning athlete empowerment brand, and Champs Sports today announced the release of the second collection of their “More Than An Athlete” apparel line, as well as three new episodes of their “More Than An Athlete Hotline: Varsity Edition” content series. Student-athletes who embrace the “More Than An Athlete ethos” on and off the field continue to inspire the collaboration, which celebrates how athletes continue to tell their own stories and use their unique and distinctive voices.



The combination of UNINTERRUPTED’s athlete knowledge and Champs Sports’ high-quality lifestyle and performance collections creates a one-stop shop for the modern athlete’s 24/7, 365 adventure.



The purpose of this gear collection is to encourage young athletes to wear “More Than An Athlete” as a badge of honor both on and off the field. The collection will be themed around baseball and will include hoodies, joggers, and accessories, as well as performance and leisure items. Prices range between $15 and $90. On Wednesday, May 25, the collection will be unveiled. The collection is only available on ChampsSports.com and at certain Champs Sports shops.



The content series, led by Oregon Women’s Basketball legend Sedona Prince and YouTube celebrity Donald De La Haye, aka Deestroying, is a collaborative platform for athlete mentors to inspire, motivate, and share their experiences with high school athletes. The show provides a platform for new, young developing talent who are changing the game’s rules to share their tales.



You can see the new apparel line and view the latest episode below.