Big Boi has shared a new video for “Do Ya Best,” which features Sleepy Brown and Scotty ATL and is taken from his latest album, Big Sleepover.

Big Boi spits his laid-back verse while lying on a beach surrounded by fancy cars and the blazing sun, while Sleepy lays down his smooth hook court-side at a high-end fashion show showcasing multiple stunning models.

The Big Sleepover’s “Do Ya Best” was a crowd favorite, and its visual just adds to the track’s swagger and polish. You can see the video below.

