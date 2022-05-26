The cult classic hit sitcom “Martin” will be returning to television for a 90-minute reunion special.

BET+ announced the 30th year anniversary special will take place on the show’s iconic living room set. The reunion is bringing back original cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne the second to discuss the show’s five seasons.

Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Thomas Mikal Ford passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, MARTIN: THE REUNION brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.

The reunion special is executive produced by Martin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment.

“Martin: The Reunion” is set to debut on June 16 on BET+.

