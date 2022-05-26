Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke heard enough and interrupted a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that was led by state governor Greg Abbott.



The press conference was providing more details on the events of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and what led gunman Salvador Ramos to commit the act. Abbott was flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Uvalde’s Mayor Don McLaughlin.



O’Rourke could be seen approaching the men and speaking his mind. “You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “This is on you until you choose to do something.”



O’Rourke was escorted out the building by security but McLaughlin would scream at O’Rourke that he was a “sick son of a bitch.” Following O’Rourke’s exit, Abbott, asked for personal agendas to be placed aside to provide “healing and hope” to those directly impacted by the shooting.



Abbott would also blame “mental health” for the shooting and deflected the attack to violence in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. He would also add, “It could have been worse.” You can see the moments from the explosive scene below.

