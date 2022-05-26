Eminem’s classic album The Eminem Show is closing in on its 20th anniversary. The album, which features “Without Me,” “Superman,” “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” and more, will receive an expanded issue, releasing this Thursday.



“‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya…#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26,” Em wrote online.

The Eminem Show first hit fans on May 26, 2022, and was his second No. 1 album. The album is now 12 times platinum and has sold 27 million units worldwide. According to Billboard, only Adele’s 21 has more units sold at 31 million copies.