SiriusXM announced a special limited-run channel in honor of the annual Governor’s Ball Music Festival–Gov Ball Radio, which began on May 23.

Gov Ball Radio will feature music from the festival’s groundbreaking performers, including headliners Halsey, Jack Harlow, J. Cole, as well as emerging acts and many more from this year’s line-up. As the exclusive broadcast platform of the festival, the channel will broadcast live sets from Citi Field in Queens, NY and offer backstage coverage featuring exclusive interviews with fan-favorite artists performing over the three-day festival.

Listeners can tune in to Gov Ball Radio beginning today, May 23 through June 15 on the SXM App. Alt Nation, channel 36, will become Gov Ball Radio from June 10-12 and feature live coverage of Governor’s Ball Music Festival.

For more information on SiriusXM’s Gov Ball Radio visit: https://blog.siriusxm.com/gov-ball-radio/