After a tumultuous 2021-22 season, NBA fans immediately turned to Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets and wondered how their relationship would continue in the future.



Irving only played in 29 games during the season due to vaccination issues. The year before only 54 games, took off for personal reasons after the Jan 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol. The year before that an injury limited Irving to 20 games. Now with a player option on the table, that Irving is expected to turn down, and the option on a new long-term deal that can range from $190 to $245 million, the team and the superstar guard are at a crossroads.



According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the road will get a bit rocky as the Nets are reportedly hesitant on committing to a long-term deal for Irving due to his last three years of playing availability. The sentiment echoes the words of Nets GM Sean Marks at his exit interview, “We need people here that want to be here. They’re selfless that want to be part of something bigger than themselves.”



Irving is one of many question marks for the Nets this offseason as Ben Simmons will be coming off back surgery and a roster that could undergo some tweaks. Do you see Irving returning next year?