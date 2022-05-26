After years of protesting justice, Colin Kaepernick will have another chance at returning to the NFL. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders would invite the quarterback in for a workout.

Kaepernick’s last NFL appearance came in 2016, when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, also the year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

The Raiders workout will be Kaepernick’s first workout with an NFL team since being exiled, and it will be the first time the former star quarterback visits with a team since he flew to Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in May 2017 before they passed on the opportunity to sign him.

Although Kaepernick hasn’t been in the league, he’s been dedicated to staying in shape and football ready.

The former starting quarterback recently threw to undrafted receivers for NFL scouts at halftime of Michigan’s spring game, thanks to his former coach with the 49ers, Jim Harbaugh.

Schefter commented on the possibility of a comeback for Kaepernick.

“The fact that the Raiders are gonna have him workout today tells you that there has to be some level of interest in signing him,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday on NFL Live. “That this is not just some cursory look at a free-agent quarterback. Nobody else has been willing to do what the Raiders are doing today.”