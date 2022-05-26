The NBA announced Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team.

The Kia All-NBA First Team is made up entirely of players age 27 or younger for the first time since the 1954-55 season.



Antentokounmpo was the only unanimous All-NBA First Team selection. This is the All-NBA debut for Devin Booker. For the first time in 67 years, the Kia All-NBA First Team is entirely comprised of players aged 27 or younger.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team is Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Suns guard Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young), and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.