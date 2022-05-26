Before game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn’t want to talk basketball. Kerr wanted to talk about another mass school shooting, and what exactly will our elected officials do about it?

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

“Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher,” Kerr said, referring to the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the death toll has since risen to at least 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School who entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, is also dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, said there were “several injuries.”

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr yelled, slamming his fists on the table. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Kerr has been a long-time advocate of this country to have better gun laws. Kerr’s father was assassinated in a terrorist attack in Beirut back in 1984. For most of Kerr’s adult life, he has championed this country to do much better for their citizens when it comes to gun reform.