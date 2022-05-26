On this date in 1993, Jive Records released the soundtrack to the blockbuster hood classic Menace II Society featuring various artists. The sixteen-track Hip Hop assortment peaked at the pole position on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop albums. Along with singles, music videos were produced for the songs: “Straight Up Menace” by MC Eiht, and “Trigga Gots No Heart” by Spice 1. It has been certified Platinum by the RIAA since October 11, 1994.

Classic tracks include Spice 1’s “Trigga Gots No Heart”, Too Short’s “Only The Strong Survive” as well as some East Coast flavor from Brand Nubian(“Lick Dem Muthafuckas”), Boogie Down Productions(“The P Is Still Free”) and Pete Rock and CL Smooth’s “Death Becomes You”.

Just as timeless as the movie during the era when soundtracks were everything, the MIIS soundtrack is sure to bring back that bi-coastal Hip Hop nostalgia.

