DreamDoll has just released the very seductive music video for her new track “Ice Cream Dream,” which features French Montana.

DreamDoll arrives at a park in a custom ice cream truck in the video. In the daring clip, she wears a candy bikini and instantly turns attention. She and French link up and performed by the truck at night, trading bars in front of a roaring fire, heating up the screen and pouring ice cream.

You can currently catch DreamDoll on the remaining dates of the Fivio Foreign Tour and in the video below.

