Fans of the new Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line will have to wait a little bit longer. The Gap announced the launch of the collaboration between Ye and the French fashion house, Balenciaga will now happen Friday.

Ye, Gap Delay Launch Of Balenciaga Line

This follows the debut collection released in February.

The second collection was originally scheduled for a Wednesday drop, but the company said it pushed back the date, two days in light of the mass school shooting in Texas.

An 18-year-old lone gunman shot and killed 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday sending shockwaves of remorse throughout the country.

It is the 27th school shooting in 2022, totaling a whooping 212 mass shootings in 145 days.

A statement from Ye and Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia said, “As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA POSTPONED LAUNCH UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 27. OUR HEARTS GO OUT TO THE FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES IMPACTED

#YEEZYGAPBALENCIAGA pic.twitter.com/h0FA2rd8i8 — YEEZY GAP (@YEEZYXGAPGLOBAL) May 25, 2022

