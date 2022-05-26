Kanye West failed to take the White House in 2020, but somebody didn’t fail to take YE for some of his campaign funds. According to TMZ, Ye’s campaign committee states a fraud scheme swindled the campaign out of needed funds and instead paid someone’s credit card bill.



Kanye 2020 reported to the Federal Election Commission someone that who was not a part of the committee stole nearly $4,000 to pay off their personal credit card bills.



An investigation revealed the funds were stolen over three separate transactions between December and February. The campaign was unable to recover the funds from the First Bank of Wyoming.



The FEC and Kanye 2020 are working to find out who swiped the funds in order to make an arrest.