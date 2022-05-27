It’s just something about when the state of California aligns. Reddit user unanimous30 noticed an interesting trend. Whenever Kendrick Lamar drops an album, the Golden State Warriors win another ring.

When Lamar dropped To Pimp a Butterfly, Stephen Curry and his warriors won their first ring in 2015. In 2017, Lamar dropped DAMN. and the Warriors won again. In 2018, when King Kendrick and TDE were in control fo the Black Panther soundtrack, the Warriors added another banner. Now with Mr. Mroale & The Big Steppers out, the Warriors have made their way back to the Finals, will the trend continue?

Whenever @kendricklamar drops an album, the Warriors win the title 🔮



(h/t unanimous30/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/b9nQWMwiY5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2022

The Western Conference Finals are over as the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110. The Warriors were up as many as 25 points and didn’t trail during a game in the series.

“Tonight was different because we’ve done it before,” Kerr said. “But in a different way, it was incredibly meaningful given everything that we’ve been through organizationally over the last couple of years.”

Stephen Curry won the Western Conference Finals MVP award. The first to be honored with the trophy.

“It was more just a message for us,” Curry said to ESPN. “It wasn’t for anybody else. It was a message for us to stay locked on the opportunity that was coming our way because we had built such a good momentum finishing the years, reestablishing what Warriors basketball was.”

King Kendrick is back on top of the Billboard charts. Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has landed on top of the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units sold in the first week.

According to Billboard, this is the third week in a row that the previous opening week’s debut has been surpassed. Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny did the task with a No. 1 debut of 274,000, whereas Future’s I Never Liked You debuted at No. 1 with 222,000 the week before.