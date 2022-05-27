Gay pride month is just days away, but it seems like despite the progress of the LGBTQ movement, many are not quite ready to embrace male homosexuality within the hip-hop community. However, artist Isaiah Rashad appears to be on a mission to change that, addressing his sexuality with following a leak of a sex tape in which he engages in sex acts with other males.

The video began making its rounds on the internet and social media back in February, but Rashad had not directly publicly addressed the questions surrounding his sexual preferences.

Budden interviewed Rashad on Joe Budden TV. During the lengthy interview, Rashad explained that he had spent the last several years exploring not just his sexual preference, but his identity as a whole, describing it as a growing experience of sorts.

When asked directly about his sexual orientation by Budden, Rashad responded with the following: “I’d say I’m sexually fluid, I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically … I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted, sometimes, to the intellect.”

The interview comes after Budden and others had discussed Rashad’s sexuality without consulting with him first. At Coachella, Rashad even featured a video montage of clips of Budden and others including The Game, Akademiks, and others discussing the video from an uninformed perspective. However, the video at the festival cut from the footage to a narrator’s voice that said “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him [Rashad]. However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”