Kaash Paige Teams with Lil Tjay for New Single “24 HRS”

The buzzing Dallas native Kaash Paige, whose sound is perfect for festival crowd-surfing and late-night moves, releases “24 HRS” starring Lil TJay.

Of the single, Paige says “This song is about taking risks. You got 24 hrs to finally do something you’ve been waiting for.”

Kaash’s most recent hit, “Girlfriend,” is followed by “24 HRS” and its seductive video. Both tunes hint at her next highly anticipated project, the details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

You can hear the new release below.