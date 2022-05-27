UGK and MJG, two of the Hip-Hop groups that pioneered the integration of the southern culture in rap music, both took the stage in Atlanta (May 26) and put on a show for their VERZUZ match.
Thanks to Thriller app, where fans watched the face-off, the two iconic groups performed some songs of the past that provided a sense of nostalgia. The late Pimp C couldn’t make the VERZUZ, but his daughter, Christian Butler, thanked fans for keeping his legacy alive.
The legendary Texas and Tennessee battle brought a ton of stars for the showdown. Special guests included Lil KeKe, 2 Chains, Bone Thugz N Harmony, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, David Banner, Jazzy Phae, Twista, and former NBA player and champion, Stephen Jackson.
VERZUZ had the ALT going bonkers for Memorial Day weekend. Music fans got a chance to listen to songs that turned them up back then and on the 26. Bun B made sure he sent his condolences to the victims of the Uvalde, Robb Elementary School shooting.
If you missed the battle, watch it below.