SleazyWorld Go from Kansas City has made noise in the rap game with his “Sleazy Flow” freestyle. His freestyle led him to be one of the most popular rising rappers in all of Hip-Hop. This week, SlazyWorld linked with one of the biggest rappers of the new generation for his next track.

SleazyWorld Go and Lil Baby both slide over the piano-based production on the “Sleazy Flow” remix. Lil Baby, who comes from the trenches, can easily relate to SleazyWorld Go, who is attempting to leave the trenches.

Check out the “Sleazy Flow” remix and tell us what you think of the rising Kansas City star.

