The Western Conference Finals are over as the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110. The Warriors were up as many as 25 points and didn’t trail during a game in the series.

“Tonight was different because we’ve done it before,” Kerr said. “But in a different way, it was incredibly meaningful given everything that we’ve been through organizationally over the last couple of years.”

Stephen Curry won the Western Conference Finals MVP award. The first to be honored with the trophy.

“It was more just a message for us,” Curry said to ESPN. “It wasn’t for anybody else. It was a message for us to stay locked on the opportunity that was coming our way because we had built such a good momentum finishing the years, reestablishing what Warriors basketball was.”

Steph Curry and Draymond Green joined the Inside the NBA crew after the win, which you can see below.