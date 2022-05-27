Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the inaugural winner of the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award. Curry was acknowledged for his stellar series efforts after the Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night.

“The new trophy is pretty cool,” said Curry to ESPN. “Especially with who it’s named after, the standard that Magic set in terms of being a champion and playing the point guard position, whatever other position he played. Just the excellence that he demonstrated throughout his entire career.”

In game 5, Curry finished with 15 points and nine assists, providing plenty of support to Klay Thompson, who exploded to seal the series for the Warriors. In the WCF, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds.

“Everything revolves around him,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “We got a lot of great players around him and guys who fit well together. It all starts with Steph. He just creates so much havoc for the defense, that even on a night like tonight where he doesn’t shoot the ball that well, he forces rotations and frees up other players.”

The Warriors now await the winner of the Boston Celtics and Miami HEAT.