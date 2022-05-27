“True Love,” a collaboration between Ye and XXXTentacion, is now available Look At Me: The Album, XXXTentacion’s upcoming album, as well as Ye’s Donda 2, will feature the song.

Over the end credits of LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION, the song “True Love” plays. On HULU, the documentary is out now. LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM will be released as a companion album to the film, with more information coming soon.

With design by Ye, the song’s cover image includes X’s handwritten writings, taken from a journal that his mother had discovered.

XXXTentacion has previously shown his appreciation for Ye on social media with zeal. The publication of “True Love” brings his career full circle and marks another milestone in his illustrious career.

You can hear the new single below