Texas rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond. Yella Beezy is charged with sexual assault from an incident in 2021.

Beezy was wanted on a warrant for a bond that was held insufficient. Under that order, Yella Beezy was eligible to be rearrested and placed back in jail. Beezy was originally arrested for the sexual assault charge in November 2021. The sexual assault is an alleged rape in April 2021.

At the time of arrest, Beezy released a statement on Instagram:

“Y’all just gotta stop playing on my name, you know what I’m saying? I was arrested on false allegations. I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything that was going on, but it’s false allegations. Everybody that knows me knows that I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I ain’t no aggressive person, like, that don’t even fit me, at all.”