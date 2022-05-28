After ten years, Pepsi will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime show. This year Pepsi sponsored what is considered Hip-Hop’s first Super Bowl halftime show, which started Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The NFL partners with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation to produce the halftime show.



“After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic,” Pepsi wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way.”

Pepsi will continue its sponsorship rights with the NFL, despite dropping the halftime show. The renewed agreement will provide Pepsi pouring rights at top events and keep Gatorade on the sidelines. According to CNBC, the previous deal between Pepsi and the NFL was $2 billion over ten years. The terms of the new agreement were undisclosed.



The rights for the halftime show are believed to be net the NFL $50 million.