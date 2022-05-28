PM FRVR has returned with the release of the new visual for “Weather.” The song can be described as having a “melodic mood and structure,” and shows that PM FRVR (which stands for PlayMaker Forever) can be versatile and entertaining all at once. We see fire blazing in the film, which is a symbolic manner of implying that disaster is approaching.

When he gets a call, we observe PM FRVR and a woman being introduced in a bedroom. He drops everything and dashes out of the lovely, spotless home.

In his own words, he describes the song:

“It was one of my first songs that I fell in love with. I had beef with someone; this man didn’t understand that I would change the weather on him, AKA shoot something up; that’s where my mind was at the time. But when you hear it, you think I’m changing the weather forreal but if you listen closely, you’ll know.“

PM FRVR’s new project, Long Story Short, is coming next and “Weather” is the lead single from it. The artist is expected to drop more music ahead of the project’s release, but fans will have to wait and see what’s next.

The Atlanta Rapper dared to put his thoughts into music and let his authenticity represent him.

The message behind the album is to illustrate to his listeners what his life is like and who he is as an artist. PM FRVR dedication as a newcomer will surely take him far in his music career.

When asked about the inspiration behind the album, he said that Long Story Short is “literally my life,” according to PM FRVR.

“What I’ve been through. What I Go through. How I deal with certain situations. It’s a project you have to listen to fully to understand,” he says.

Check out the music video for “Weather” below, and be on the lookout for Long Story Short coming soon.