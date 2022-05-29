NYC Mayor Eric Adams reportedly has his sights set on the White House. The New York Post reports City Hall insiders say the 61-year-old Democrat believes the national party has swung too far to the left, and that he has a platform to win the presidency in 2024.

The paper quotes an elected official in Brooklyn with ties to the mayor, who says Adams is “considering a White House run” if President Biden does not seek re-election.

Should Adams run, he would be the fourth consecutive New York City mayor to seek the nation’s highest office, following in the footsteps of Bill de Blasio, Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani.

According to the New York Post, Mayor Adams commented on the topic previously and said he is not interested in focusing on a presidential campaign.

“That’s a silly, silly story. I never had a conversation about that and I love being mayor, and you can run the country from New York City. I’m the mayor. That’s all I’m focused on.”

