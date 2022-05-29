GRAMMY-award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco will soon have a new title to add: Professor. He recently announced on Twitter that he is set to become a visiting professor at Boston’s acclaimed MIT, Massachusetts Institute of Technology this fall.

Fiasco said he’s been holding on to the news for a while and will provide more details later. A tweet from him said, “I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at MIT.”

According to MIT’s website, the opportunity came through MIT’s MLK Visiting Professor Program, which was created to increase minority scholar participation.

Rapper and community advocate, Lupe Fiasco joins two new teachers participating in the 2022-2023 program including theater teacher Eunice Ferreira and documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah.

MIT's MLK Visiting Professor Program has announced their 2022-23 appointments! Three have expertise in the arts & humanities:⁠ associate professor of theater Eunice Ferreira, Grammy-award winning rapper @LupeFiasco, & documentary filmmaker Louis Massiah. Congrats all!🎊⁠ pic.twitter.com/vN2nuZwXHl — Arts at MIT (@ArtsatMIT) May 20, 2022

Visiting professors will be responsible for engaging with students while advancing the school’s research and academic programs.

It’s not the first time the “Daydreamin'” rapper has been involved with the university as he spent the 2020-21 school year there as a Visiting Artist.