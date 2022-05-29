A startling noise inside the Barclays Center sent people scrambling to escape what they feared was an active shooter early Sunday morning.

The chaos erupted around 1 a.m. after the boxing match between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero. Videos posted on social media show terrified people scrambling and looking for cover.

Scary moment as crowds pour back into Barclays Center, my fear was a shooting but those fears proved unfounded. pic.twitter.com/pcBdfwWplt — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) May 29, 2022

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was at the Barclays, and tweeted that she was “petrified” as people yelled that there was an active shooter.

Advertisement

I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 29, 2022

Rolando Romero went down in round 6 with a power knockout from Gervonta Davis’ left hand.

At least 15 people suffered minor injuries in the panic. Police determined that no shots were fired inside or outside the venue.

Share your comments with us on social media.