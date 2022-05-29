Shaunie O’Neal, the ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal married her fiancé Pastor Keion Henderson at a destination ceremony in Anguilla on Saturday.

The couple got engaged in November 2021 after dating for 2 years.

The wedding was attended by 200 guests, including Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19. The boys walked their mom down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort. Shaunie’s two daughters, Amirah, 20, and Me’arah, 16, also attended.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed during the reception.

Shaunie Henderson, 47, exclusively told PEOPLE she leaned heavily on her sons for emotional support.

“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!