[WATCH] T.I. Tells His Son Not to Argue With People At Another Level

[WATCH] T.I. Tells His Son Not to Argue With People At Another Level

Last week T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King got into a screaming match with a Waffle House employee that went viral. T.I. asks why the media didn’t focus on his graduation instead.



In the video, King is seen arguing, belittling then threatening a staffer after they allegedly messed up his order by including pickles in the meal. The 17-year-old captured the heated exchange via Instagram Live, where he was seen cussing out and threatening the workers.

“You can talk like that outside,” a person off camera is heard telling King.

Advertisement

“Hey, I can talk how the fuck I want to, wherever I’m at. I’m on live, shawty. Stop talking to me,” he said. “This ain’t your fuckin’ restaurant.”

“Everything you make, I can pull out my pocket right now,” he said, before taking out a stack of cash. “I’m not tripping on you. I’m not talking to you.”

Seconds later, King turns his direction to another employee, and suggests they settle their issue “outside.”

“I’ll show you what I do. Come here, c’mon,” King said. “I’m outside, come out and say something … Get yo employees.”

The reality star goes back inside the restaurant to retrieve his food and threatens to pistol whip one of the workers.

T.I. addresses the incident and says he advised his son not to argue with people who are on a certain level.

T.I. told his followers on Instagram Live

“Of course, I spoke with my son. Me and his uncles, we were perplexed by his necessity to go back and forth with a short-order cook. I didn’t understand why he felt he needed to stop what he was doing to engage someone who’s at another level of life.”

Watch below.