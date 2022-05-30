DJ Khaled might be labeled as a DJ, but he’s clearly one of the best music composers of our generation. He’s ability to combine different styles and sounds together has led him to a Grammy Award-winning career.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Khaled linked with Lil Baby to make new music. The last time these two collaborated resulted in “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk going double platinum.

A few days ago Khaled announced that he was in album mode as he gears up for Anthem. Along with the 4PF president, fans can expect the dance hall rude boy Skillibeng, 21 Savage, Future on the album.

Advertisement

There isn’t a timetable for Anthem, but this will be the We The Best Music Group CEO’s follow up to his Khaled album. The album featured Drake, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and more.

Khaled debuted with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data. The album also earned him his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.