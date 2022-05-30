Drake And NBA Youngboy Top The List of Most Listened To Artist In 2022

Drake and NBA Youngboy are sitting at the top spots when it comes to the most streamed artist of 2022 so far.

Drake currently holds the number one spot with three billion streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again is closely trailing behind him with two-point-eight billion streams.

Chart Data revealed the stats oover the weekend,

Currently, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd are also sitting in the top five most streamed artist of 2022.

