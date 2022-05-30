Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller has passed away. Over the weekend, Master P shared news of her death on Instagram. She was 29 at her time of death.


“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”