Brown University awards Reggae artist Shaggy with an honorary degree.

The Jamaican born artist, real name Orville Burrell performed during Brown University’s Class of 2020’s in-person commencement yesterday that came after the two year COVID-inspired shutdowns and delays.

Brown University also awarded Shaggy an honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts degree. Not only a pioneering songwriter, Shaggy served four years in the U.S. Marines, including two tours of duty in the Middle East as part of Operation Desert Storm.

The Providence Rhode Island university, awarded a total of nine honorary doctorates. Including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and several other candidates who have achieved great distinction in a variety of fields.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was the Commencement keynote speaker on Sunday for Brown’s 2022 class graduation. Pelosi urged the graduating class to believe in hope and goodness, despite our turbulent times.

