The Brooklyn Nets and iHeartMedia launched a podcast relationship today, building on the NBA’s leaguewide pact that gives clubs access to iHeartMedia’s huge reach across numerous audio platforms. With excellent original audio content about the team and beyond, the Nets will serve existing fans and welcome new ones with a range of programming.

The first two episodes will be presented by Chris Carrino, the Nets’ radio play-by-play announcer, and Ally Love, the team’s in-arena emcee, and will feature voices from across the sports and entertainment spectrum. In addition, the Nets will release limited-run narrative podcasts that delve into a variety of topics, providing listeners a variety of ways to participate.

“Voice of the Nets with Chris Carrino,” the first show, will premiere on May 31 and air new episodes every Tuesday. Carrino will chat with sports industry professionals and personalities each week to bring you the latest news on the Nets and the NBA, as well as off-the-court stories involving the organization. The first episode features an interview with Jason Collins, a former Nets player who led the team to back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 and later broke barriers as the NBA’s first active openly homosexual player.

“For over two decades I’ve been telling the story of the Nets through radio play-by-play and Voice of the Nets podcast is a chance to tell that story in long form,” Carrino said. “I’m looking forward to sharing these stories and insights in conversations with a variety of guests. In addition to my role with the Nets, I have a somewhat unique life experience and a natural curiosity and while the show will revolve around the team, we will cast a wide net in covering a myriad of topics. I’m so excited to connect with fans in this way and grow a new audience as well.”

A second podcast, “Courtside Conversation with Ally Love,” sponsored by SeatGeek, will debut in June and will be hosted by Love, who is also the CEO of Love Squad, a Peloton teacher, and an inspirational speaker in addition to her position with the Nets. In this series, Love will speak with a rotating set of powerful and notable guests about basketball and all things cultural — whether fashion, music, food, art, or current affairs – while also highlighting significant events in New York.

“Courtside Conversation is going to be the place for all our guests to get personal, get inspired, and be inspiring,” Love said. “I regularly say that conversation is the catalyst for change and I’m looking forward to connecting with athletes, artists, and all our favorite people on a platform where we can share strategies and tips for success – our winning game – with others.”