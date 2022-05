Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. He did so by channeling the Mamba Mentality. Throughout Game 7, Tatum channeled Kobe in an armband, blending the Lakers’1 purple and gold with the trademark Celtics green.

Jayson Tatum wearing #24 Kobe arm band in Game 7 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/Dkuruxq3yv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

During the game Tatum scored 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding 6 assists in 46 minutes