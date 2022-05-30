It was fitting the winner of the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP awards was a member of the Boston Celtics. Tatum scored 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding 6 assists in 46 minutes.

“It’s an honor,” Tatum said. “It still doesn’t even seem real right now. I’m just extremely happy and grateful for all of this. Regardless of how long I’ve been in the league, I’m not too far removed from when I was in high school and when I was dreaming about moments like this.

“I still feel like a kid at some times that I’m truly living out my dream. I thank God every day just to be in this position to be able to do that. To be the first person to win this award, obviously, after Larry Bird, it still hasn’t like sunk in yet. I’m going to take it home and show Deuce and enjoy it.”

Jayson Tatum this series



🍀 25 PPG

🍀 46% FG

🍀 8.3 RPG

🍀 5.6 APG



and now the Larry Bird ECF MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZCajzNfuuT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2022

The Celtics will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.