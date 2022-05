The Game is ready to release his first album since 2019. Over the weekend, The Game announced DRILLMATIC – Mind vs. Heart for June 17. The new album is executive produced by Hit-Boy.

In March, The Game stated he was a better rapper than Eminem. Today, his manager Wack 100 states the Compton rapper has a diss toward Slim Shady tucked away. Hopping on Clubhouse, Wack says fans will hear the shots toward Eminem in The Game’s next single. You can hear him announce it here.