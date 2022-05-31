A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are set to raise their son in Barbados. Speaking with Dazed & Confused, Rocky revealed his ambitions as a parent.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said. “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

He added his desire “to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

According to TMZ, the superstar couple’s first kid together was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple states they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” says the source to PEOPLE. TMZ notes the last time the couple was seen was out for Mother’s Day when the two grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi in LA. The two announced they were expecting a child back in January. After the announcement, the two were seen at Milan Fashion Week, out in NYC and LA, and more.

