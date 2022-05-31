Could CyHi be the person to bring Joe Budden out of retirement? Doubt it, but he had some bars for the podcast host during a visit to Sway’s Universe.
“Joe Budden, why you got so much hate in your heart / They gon let you fuck around make hating an art,” CyHi rapped.
Joe, who is currently on baecation, hit Twitter with a simple message: “Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice.” He would double back with a little more to say, “& w that nasty ass bar too….. you lot so lucky lol”
