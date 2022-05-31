CyHi Takes Aim at Joe Budden During Freestyle on ‘Sway’s Universe,’ Budden Responds on Twitter

Could CyHi be the person to bring Joe Budden out of retirement? Doubt it, but he had some bars for the podcast host during a visit to Sway’s Universe.

“Joe Budden, why you got so much hate in your heart / They gon let you fuck around make hating an art,” CyHi rapped.

cyhi the prynce dissing Joe budden on a sway freestyle. pic.twitter.com/ot6Fbzrwcd — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) May 30, 2022

Joe, who is currently on baecation, hit Twitter with a simple message: “Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice.” He would double back with a little more to say, “& w that nasty ass bar too….. you lot so lucky lol”

Why is Cyhi doing that to my name while I’m on vacation? That’s not nice. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 30, 2022