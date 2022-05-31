EMPIRE distribution company has entered a new partnership with Chicago’s D1CMG. D1CMG, the Chicago-based production company, is led by Mogul as CEO, who has served in the Executive role for the last seven years. D1CMG will retain a majority stake of the company’s releases and residuals.

“We are excited to support and up & coming independent company,” said EMPIRE’s Alex Rojas. “At EMPIRE we believe in opportunity of independence. We are confident in a positive and extensive relationship with D1CMG and excited or what is to come.”

After the announcement, D1CMG has added Brianna Byrd to the company as the Head of Marketing and Communications. Byrd currently also works with Live Nation events and will be the point of contact for communications for the company’s marketing and branding.

Advertisement

D1CMG has a growing roster with KingPinRue, Nina B, Lil Jonas, Torrence LaMont, and Khalil.