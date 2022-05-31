Fans are now on alert for a new collaboration between Drake and J. Cole. Videos leaked online showing Drizzy creating a new music video, on the set was Cole, but some fans questioned if he is just a guest.
If Drake and J. Cole are teaming up, it will be their first collaboration in nearly 9 years as noted by HipHopByTheNumbers. Their last collaboration was Jodeci Freestyle in 2013.
Last year, J. Cole jacked Drake’s “Pipe Down” for a single called “Heaven’s EP,” which you can hear below.
