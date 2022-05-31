Fans are now on alert for a new collaboration between Drake and J. Cole. Videos leaked online showing Drizzy creating a new music video, on the set was Cole, but some fans questioned if he is just a guest.

If Drake and J. Cole are teaming up, it will be their first collaboration in nearly 9 years as noted by HipHopByTheNumbers. Their last collaboration was Jodeci Freestyle in 2013.

They're ducking each other…



Kendrick – J. Cole – Drake – Years Since they were on wax together



9.6 yrs – Drake x Kendrick (Fckin Problems – 2012)

8.9 yrs – Drake x J. Cole (Jodeci Freestyle – 2013)

2.9 yrs – Kendrick x J. Cole (Under the Sun – 2019) — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) May 30, 2022

Drake & J. Cole were spotted shooting a music video together 👀 pic.twitter.com/VmWxt8d84m — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 30, 2022

Last year, J. Cole jacked Drake’s “Pipe Down” for a single called “Heaven’s EP,” which you can hear below.

Advertisement