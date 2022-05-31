Kodak Black might’ve been a tad too late to hop on the Hitkidd Glorilla “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” remix, but could Kodak and the Memphis female rapper Gorilla have a something in the works?

Over the Memorial Day weekend, a video of Kodak and sensational rapper Glorilla surfaced on the web. The video doesn’t reveal the two artists in the studio, but that doesn’t rule out them making music in the future.

Kodak and Glorilla pic.twitter.com/gMgi6E4NfB — LFT Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) May 30, 2022

A few weeks ago, Saweetie hinted that she would be on the “F.N.F’ remix when she posted a video of the song playing with the caption, “LETS GOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FNF ALL SUMMAAA LONG REMIX MUSIC VIDEO OTW @glorillapimp @hitkidd from the bay to Memphis IKDRRR #fromthebaytothebay.”

Since dropping the track, the “F.N.F’ song has caught the attention of all of Hip-Hop. So far, The City Girls, Cardi B, Moneybagg Yo, Saucy Santana, and many more have shown love for Glorilla’s track. Who knows, if Glo and Yak do a track, it might hit the Billboards. So far, Kodak Black is tied for seventh place for the artists with the most Hot 100 entries in 2022.